Could Royals Reunite With All-Star Slugger To Boost Offense For 2026?
The Kansas City Royals are facing an uphill climb in the American League Wild Card standings. With a backbreaking 3-2 loss to the red-hot Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night, the Royals have fallen to five games back in the Wild Card race. They start a series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night that could ultimately seal their Wild Card fate, followed by a crucial series with the Seattle Mariners, who they are chasing in the race.
A lot needs to go right for the Royals to make it back to the postseason. If they can't get there, they'll need to address their offensive issues in free agency or via trade. There will be plenty of bats available.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists former Royals slugger Ryan O'Hearn as a top 25 free agent. Perhaps the Royals could look into a reunion with the All-Star.
Royals Should Pursue Reunion With All-Star
"O'Hearn picked the perfect time for a career year offensively, earning his first All-Star selection before the Orioles flipped him to the Padres at the deadline. With a 122 OPS+ in 1,347 plate appearances since the start of the 2023 season, he has been productive for long enough to land a multi-year deal, and his ability to play first base and the corner outfield spots adds to his appeal," Reuter wrote.
O'Hearn is hitting .275/.365/.438 with 16 home runs, 54 RBI and an .803 OPS. He also has a 124 OPS+, has posted a 2.1 WAR and has racked up 116 hits in 422 at-bats. He was drafted by the Royals back in 2014 out of Sam Houston State University.
The 32-year-old made his debut with Kansas City Back in 2018. That was his best year with the Royals, as he slashed .262/.353/.597 with 12 home runs, 30 RBI and a .950 OPS in just 44 games.
He'll certainly be of interest to teams this offseason. He might command a bigger contract this time around. While the Royals don't spend big on most occasions, it might be best for them to step out of their comfort zone and bring back O'Hearn in free agency.
He brings power from the left side of the plate and can play first base and both corner outfield positions. He can even be used as a designated hitter. The veteran slugger could significantly boost the Royals offense.
