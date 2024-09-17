'Could Shock Everyone': Are The Royals 'Real' World Series Contenders In 2024?
Some might make the case that the Kansas City Royals making the playoffs is enough to call the season a success.
Any team that loses 106 games seems like a near-lock to miss the playoffs the following season, even if they show signs of improvement. For the Royals to be 82-69, with a 95.2% chance to make the playoffs according to ESPN, is already a tremendous accomplishment.
However, any team that makes it to the big dance thinks it can win it all, or at least, any team should. And though most don't consider the Royals one of the favorites to win the World Series in 2024, there very well could be a formula for them to succeed.
Here's what the Royals have going for them: a transcendent superstar in shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and a starting rotation one-through-four (Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha, and Brady Singer) pitching as well or better than any other rotation in Major League Baseball right now.
On Tuesday, ESPN's David Schoenfield said there was a 'real' chance that the Royals' formula could lead to a deep playoff run in 2024.
"The odds are long, especially if the Royals have to come through the wild-card series, and I have doubts about the bullpen," Schoenfield said. "But the Royals do have a path to bullpen success: Lucas Erceg has been a huge deadline pickup, Kris Bubic has been throwing the ball well... Alec Marshcan move from the rotation, and Michael Lorenzen, once he returns from a hamstring injury, can pitch out of the pen as well."
"And the offense? It's good enough, ranking fourth in the AL in runs, with the second-lowest strikeout rate in the majors. The Royals might just shock everyone."
As with any successful playoff team, role players will need to step up for these Royals. Schoenfield calls out most of the key names in the bullpen, but there will have to be an unexpected contributor or two in the lineup as well.
Maybe it's trade deadline acquisition Paul DeJong, who has gone cold, but has a surprising 24 home runs on the season. Maybe it's outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who rebounded from a slow start to have a solid offensive season. Maybe it's Dairon Blanco, who has 29 stolen bases and has quietly become a league-average hitter.
America loves an underdog story. And in 2024, the Royals might have just enough underdog mojo to secure their second World Series crown this century.
More MLB: Royals Infielder Could Be Headed Elsewhere In 2025 After Recent Dip In Playing Time