Cubs Might Go After Royals' $3 Million Starter To Replace Justin Steele
Are the Kansas City Royals on an unexpected path to becoming sellers before July’s trade deadline?
If so, Kansas City has one starting pitcher who could receive inquiries from multiple teams, including the Chicago Cubs.
The Royals are going through a rough stretch. Entering Monday, Kansas City was 9-14 and 4.5 games back of the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central division. The Royals have lost eight of their last 10 and recently dropped six in a row.
It’s still early in the season, but the last week-and-a-half hasn’t been a good sign for Kansas City’s playoff chances.
If the Royals do surprisingly become sellers before July, they’d likely still hold onto three of their starters who have multiple years of team control ahead: Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha.
Sure, things aren’t looking good for Kansas City in 2025, but it would be an overreaction to put any of those three arms on the block, especially as the Royals look to keep building around Bobby Witt Jr. in the years to come.
On the other hand, Kansas City might consider trading their 27-year-old left-hander Kris Bubic, if the right offer comes along.
Bubic, making $3 million this season, has another year of arbitration in 2026 followed by free agency in 2027 (per Spotrac). The former No. 40 overall pick of the Royals in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft has come into his own to begin the season. He’s 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts through four starts (24 innings pitched).
Bubic’s impressive start has likely garnered the attention of teams like the Cubs who need starting pitching.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently wrote about Chicago’s need for another starter.
“The (Cubs’) pitching staff … devolved from "questionable" to downright "grimace-inducing" with … news of Justin Steele landing on the IL with elbow tendinitis,” Miller wrote.
Since Miller’s piece, it’s been announced that Steele will miss the remainder of the season due to surgery.
Could Chicago acquire another southpaw — Bubic — to help fill the void left by Steele?
More MLB: Royals Could Surprisingly Poach Young Outfielder Away From Cubs