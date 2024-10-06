Do Royals Play Today? Schedule, Time For Next Playoff Game Vs. Yankees
The Kansas City Royals are in a position that not many expected them to be in.
Kansas City was one of the worst teams in baseball last year and completely turned things around in 2024. The Royals have been one of the best teams in baseball and now are competing against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series with both teams hoping to earn a spot in the American League Championship Series.
The Royals and Yankees began their five-game series on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium. New York came out on top, 6-5.
Kansas City will have an extra day of rest before it can get back on the field with the hopes of evening up the series. The Royals will return to action for Game 2 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:38 p.m. ET.
The Royals are expected to send Cole Ragans to the mound against Carlos Rodón of the Yankees, hoping to even up the win column at one. Ragans shined this season for the Royals and earned his first All-star nod.
Ragans appeared in 32 games and logged an impressive 3.12 ERA and 223-to-67 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 186 1/3 innings pitched. Kansas City already has impressed people and performed well above expectations. The Royals will look to get back on track with a Game 2 win on Monday night. Hopefully, the Royals can do so.
