Dodgers Might Dump 'Disastrous' $17 Million Outfielder In Royals Trade
The Kansas City Royals’ offense has been a persistent weak spot in the 2025 season.
Kansas City's lack of plate production has hampered their postseason aspirations despite a pitching staff that ranks among the league’s best.
The Royals’ outfield production is particularly lackluster.
With the trade deadline looming, Kansas City should be exploring options to bolster its outfield, and one intriguing name from the Los Angeles Dodgers has surfaced as a potential target.
He's struggling this year, but a change of scenery might just reignite his bat, and the Royals’ hitter-friendly Kauffman Stadium could be the perfect landing spot.
Kansas City’s front office, led by GM J.J. Picollo, has a history of taking calculated risks on players looking to rediscover their form, and this player fits the bill.
Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints recently highlighted the player’s struggles.
“Michael Conforto’s signing was supposed to bring stability and left-handed power to the Dodgers’ outfield," Kerman wrote.
"Instead, his 2025 campaign has been nothing short of disastrous. Through 74 games, Conforto is slashing a paltry .168/.305/.277, with just four home runs and 13 RBIs, numbers that rank among the worst for qualified hitters in all of Major League Baseball. His slugging percentage is the second-worst in the league, and his batting average is dead last among qualifiers. The Dodgers inked the 32-year-old to a one-year, $17 million deal in hopes of a bounce-back, but his struggles have only deepened as the season progressed."
"Conforto’s strikeout rate has ballooned to a career-worst 27.6%, and his power has all but vanished, with a home run-to-fly ball ratio less than a third of his career norm," Kerman continued.
"Manager Dave Roberts recently benched Conforto for a ‘reset,’ while rookie Hyeseong Kim, hitting an eye-popping .386/.427/.557, has begun to eat into his playing time. With the Dodgers’ offense humming and younger, more versatile options like Kim emerging, Conforto’s continued presence in the lineup is increasingly untenable. The front office has already shown a willingness to move on from struggling veterans, and Conforto’s contract and lack of production make him an obvious trade candidate, if not an outright release risk, before the deadline.”
For the Royals, Conforto represents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity. His $17 million contract expires at season’s end, meaning Kansas City could acquire him for a modest package—perhaps a mid-tier prospect or two—without long-term financial commitment.
Conforto’s career production suggests his current slump is an outlier, and a move to a different situation could unlock his latent power.
For Conforto, escaping the pressure of Los Angeles and joining a Royals squad hungry for a playoff push could be the reset he needs. If Picollo can swing a deal, this trade could be a win-win, giving Kansas City the bat they desperately need and Conforto a chance to salvage his season.
