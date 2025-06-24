Dodgers Possible Destination For Royals' $288.8 Million Star After Opt-Out
The Los Angeles Dodgers have solidified their status as Major League Baseball’s premier destination for superstar free agents, a title once firmly held by the New York Yankees.
With a robust payroll and a knack for attracting top talent, the Dodgers are poised to dominate the free agent market well into the 2030s.
While the New York Mets have recently made waves by signing stars like Juan Soto, Los Angeles remains the team to beat when it comes to landing game-changing players.
By the start of the next decade, the Dodgers could set their sights on one of baseball’s brightest young talents, a move that would further cement their dynasty.
Currently under team control with the Kansas City Royals for the next six seasons, 25-year-old superstar Bobby Witt Jr. is locked into a $288.8 million contract but holds an opt-out clause in 2031. By then, his $36.1 million annual average value will likely be a bargain compared to top players like Soto, whose current AAV is $61.9 million.
Widely regarded as one of the game’s top-five talents, Witt Jr.’s blend of power, speed, and defensive prowess at shortstop makes him an irresistible target. His potential availability in 2031 could spark a bidding war, and the Dodgers, with their deep pockets and championship pedigree, will likely be perfectly positioned to pursue him.
The Royals will undoubtedly push to renegotiate and keep Witt in Kansas City, especially if they build a consistent contender around him over the next few seasons. However, Los Angeles has a history of landing marquee players, from Shohei Ohtani to Mookie Betts, and their aggressive spending could overwhelm Kansas City’s efforts.
The Dodgers’ need for a long-term successor to Betts at shortstop aligns perfectly with Witt.
By 2031, barring injury, Witt is expected to remain a top-tier asset, making his opt-out almost certain as he seeks a deal reflecting his true market value.
