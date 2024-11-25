Ex-Blue Jays Two-Time All-Star Named As Ideal Royals Free-Agent Target
Will the Kansas City Royals keep making bold moves this winter?
The Royals made the biggest trade of the offseason's first month on Friday, acquiring second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for starting pitcher Brady Singer. However, there are still plenty of other holes to address.
In addition to adding more outfielders, the Royals have a fairly substantial need in their bullpen. Outside of playoff closer Lucas Erceg, Kansas City doesn't have many healthy, dependable arms that could slot in as high-leverage relievers on Opening Day.
Fortunately, the Toronto Blue Jays may have cleared a pathway to a solution.
On Friday, the Blue Jays somewhat surprisingly non-tendered two-time All-Star closer Jordan Romano, following an injury-shortened 2024 season. Rachael Millanta of FanSided recently urged the Royals to explore signing Romano to join the Kansas City bullpen brigade in 2025.
"The Royals need to add at least one relief pitcher this winter, and Romano is a new option that should be considered. While his 2024 season certainly wasn't anything to write home about, Romano's talent shouldn't be judged by one injury-ridden season — especially when previous years prove what he can do," Millanta said.
"There's no reason to believe Romano won't be able to return to his pre-injury form in 2025, and if he can, he would be a game-changing addition to the Royals' bullpen — if they're prepared to pay for him."
Romano, 31, had an ERA under three every season from 2020 to 2023, and a combined 97 saves in that time frame. The question is not whether he deserves another shot, but whether that shot comes in a closer's role. Plus, there's the matter of how much to pay him.
Millanta cited a projection that Romano would get six years and $65 million, but that's a pretty outlandish figure for any player who was recently non-tendered. If he clocks in with a one-year deal, no matter the size, the Royals should be in the picture for the tall righty.
More MLB: Royals 24-HR Slugger Predicted To Cut Ties With KC In Favor Of Brewers