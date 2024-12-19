Ex-Cubs $19 Million World Series Champ Surprisingly Named As Royals Free-Agent Target
What minor moves could the Kansas City Royals make now that have the potential to become major developments in their 2025 season?
It's easy to single out the Royals' struggling offense, apart from sensational shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. But you can never have too much pitching, and Kansas City is looking thin both in their rotation and bullpen at this stage of the offseason.
While the budget likely doesn't have room for any more expensive pieces, the Royals could still stand to add someone with the ability to throw middle-relief or start a game in a pinch. There might not be dozens of those guys available at the Royals' preferred price point, but there are still some intriguing options.
Recently, Max Rieper of Royals Review named former Chicago Cubs lefty Drew Smyly as a "swingman" option for Kansas City, though the soft-tossing ex-World Series champion (2021 with the Atlanta Braves) is likely best suited for a bullpen role.
"Drew Smyly had a decent 3.84 ERA but a 4.90 FIP this season, his first season since 2013 he didn’t make a single start," Rieper said.
"He can be a bit home-run-prone, although Kauffman Stadium could help him out in that regard, and he was fairly effective at avoiding a high barrel rate. He fares well against lefties, and could be solid if expectations aren’t too high on him."
Smyly is the classic lefty journeyman--11-year career, seven teams, a 4.20 lifetime ERA, but individual seasons ranging from a 2.36 ERA to a 6.24. Some years he has it, some years he doesn't. Entering his age-36 season, it's certainly a gamble to count on much from Smyly.
Then again, Smyly could be very cost-effective. The Cubs paid him $19 million over the last two seasons, but his market is probably at an all-time low. If the Royals can get him on a one-year deal worth $5 million or less, his veteran presence could pay dividends.
This isn't a sexy hypothetical move, but it has the potential to pay off. There are plenty of big lefty bats the Royals will be facing in their quest for an AL Central title, and Smyly could help shut them down.
