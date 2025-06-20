Royals Predicted To Acquire Explosive 6-Foot-8 Left-Handed Pitcher
The Kansas City Royals have a playoff chase to worry about. But their front office will have to multitask for the next three weeks.
On Jul. 13, the Major League Baseball Draft will begin in Atlanta. Kansas City picks 23rd thanks to their playoff run last season, and they'll be tasked with finding a future star to keep the organization moving in the right direction when some of the current stars inevitably leave in free agency.
Pitching is quickly becoming the Royals' signature, as their rotation is one of the most reliable in MLB for a second straight season. If Kansas City can secure a future starter, it will help assuage concerns about Seth Lugo's opt-out this winter and Cole Ragans eventually being traded or leaving in free agency.
Perhaps a 6-foot-8 fireballing lefty would help assuage some of those future concerns.
On Friday, MLB.com prospect evaluators Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo predicted that the Royals would draft Oregon high schooler Kruz Schoolcraft, the state's 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year, with the 23rd overall pick.
"Kansas City loves taking prep left-handers, so the top high school southpaw going to the Royals here makes too much sense not to predict," the authors wrote.
During that ridiculous 2024 season, Schoolcraft went 10-1 with 146 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings. He also threw a pair of no-hitters. He's already throwing 97 miles per hour, and at age 18, he's got time to add muscle and perhaps another tick or two of velocity.
There's a lot to like in Schoolcraft's profile, and in a few years, he could be carrying the torch for the Royals rotation.
