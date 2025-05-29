Incredible Stat Shows Royals May Have Found New Ace In No. 5 Prospect
What the Kansas City Royals have become as a pitching factory is worthy of endless praise.
Two years ago, the Royals couldn't get anybody out. Now, every pitcher that comes through the gates of Kauffman Stadium finds a way to dominate, and it's becoming something of a signature trait.
The latest surprise Royals star is Noah Cameron, the 25-year-old who MLB Pipeline currently ranks as Kansas City's number-five prospect. The only reason Cameron has pitched in the big leagues this season is injuries to other starters, but he's actually been better than the starters he's replaced.
Cameron made his fourth career start on Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, hoping to help the Royals avoid a sweep. He did just that, throwing 6 1/3 innings of one-run baseball in a 3-2 Royals win. He now has a 1.05 ERA on the season.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Cameron is only the second major league pitcher since 1893 to go at least 6 1/3 innings and allow one earned run or fewer in each of his first four career starts. The other was Cody Anderson of the then-Cleveland Indians in 2015 (hat tip to Anne Rogers of MLB.com).
“Can’t make it up,” Cameron said after the start, per Rogers. “It’s obviously been fun getting wins and putting the team in a good spot and being able to save the bullpen. The vibes up here are obviously amazing. Just happy to be here.”
It might be an arbitrary stat, but it also proves that Cameron's hot start has seemingly come out of nowhere. And he's made it so that rather than missing All-Star Cole Ragans, the Royals are actually getting even more production from his spot in the rotation.
Cameron has already been demoted back to Triple-A once, following his 6 1/3-inning, one-hit debut back in April. The Royals might have a very uncomfortable decision to make about eventually sending him back to the minors again, if he even leaves them the option.
