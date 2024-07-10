Live Updates: Royals at Cardinals (Game One)
After forecasted inclement weather forced a one-day delay to the series between the Royals (49-43) and St. Louis Cardinals (48-42), the two teams will do battle in a split doubleheader Wednesday at Busch Stadium.
Game one, scheduled for a 12:45 p.m. CT first pitch, features a matchup of dueling right-handers on the mound. For Kansas City, it'll be Alec Marsh, who enters with an even 6-6 record and 4.57 ERA. St. Louis is sending out Andre Pallante, who is 4-3 with an even 4.00 earned run average.
Both teams need big wins in this two-game set, and know that saving arms will be important for a long day ahead. Pallante has been a more than serviceable starter, starting seven of his 16 games this season. His starts in 2024 are two seasons removed from his most recent starts before that (2022), but he's done well. Marsh is now a starter by trade after effectively splitting duties between starting and relief last season (17 games, eight starts).
If St. Louis secures the sweep, it will push the Cardinals to the 50-win threshold. Kansas City only needs to win one of the two games to reach that mark.
Live Updates (most recent at top):
Top 2:
- MJ Melendez grounds out to retire the side. No score.
- Freddy Fermin grounds out, but Renfroe is now in scoring position at second.
- Hunter Renfroe sends a line-drive single to left. First Royals hit of the day.
- Salvador Perez flies out to Burleson.
Bottom 1:
- Paul Goldschmidt goes down looking to end a scoreless first inning.
- Willson Contreras gets the first hit of the day for either team with a two-out single.
- Alec Burleson grounds out on the first-base side. Two gone.
- Masyn Winn grounds out to his counterpart, Witt Jr., for the first Cardinal out of the game.
Top 1:
- Vinnie Pasquantino grounds out on a pitch well below the zone, ending the top half of the first inning in 1, 2, 3 fashion.
- Bobby Witt Jr. grounds out to second base.
- Maikel Garcia flies out to right to start the day.
Pregame:
- Kansas City lineup: 1. Maikel Garcia, second base; 2. Bobby Witt Jr., shortstop; 3. Vinnie Pasquantino, first base; 4. Salvador Perez, catcher; 5. Hunter Renfroe, right field; 6. Freddy Fermin, designated hitter; 7. MJ Melendez, left field; 8. Nick Loftin, third base; 9. Garrett Hampson, center field; P: Alec Marsh (R)
- St. Louis lineup: 1. Masyn Winn, shortstop; 2. Alec Burleson, right field; 3. Willson Contreras, designated hitter; 4. Paul Goldschmidt, first base; 5. Brendan Donovan, left field; 6. Nolan Arenado, third base; 7. Lars Nootbaar, center field; 8. Nolan Gorman, second base; 9. Pedro Pages, catcher; P: Andre Pallante (R)