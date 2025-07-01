MLB Writer Declares Royals Have Taken Steps Backwards In 2025
Things are not looking up for the Kansas City Royals, who won 86 games last year and surged into a Wild Card spot. However, they are now 39-46 and have no realistic hope of winning the American League Central.
They have fallen to 14 games back of first place, and they are now 5 1/2 back in the Wild Card race.
As such, they might end up selling at the trade deadline instead of adding pieces. In The Athletic's latest power rankings, the Royals were ranked at No. 22.
Levi Weaver declared that after last year's success, they have taken a few steps back.
"The stories of the Tigers and Royals were twin flames last year — two AL Central teams ascending from the mire to claim a surprise playoff spot. But while the Tigers have continued to improve this year, the Royals look more like the 2023 squad that finished 56-106," Weaver wrote.
"OK, they’re not quite that bad. But they’re definitely not on pace to hit last year’s 86-win mark, either."
The Royals have once again been let down by a lackluster offense. Their pitching staff remains elite, but the arms can only do so much when the offense isn't pulling its weight.
If they start to win more games, then it's possible that the Royals could try and add a bat or two to boost their lineup. But if their current trend continues, it would not be a surprise to see them punt on 2025 and focus on the future.
