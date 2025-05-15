MLB Writer Predicts Royals Will Make Postseason In 2025
The Kansas City Royals have pulled off one of the biggest turnarounds Major League Baseball has seen all year. They began 2025 with an 8-14 record and have since won 17 of their last 23 games to surge into the second American League Wild Card spot.
They appeared to be a surefire trade deadline seller at the start of the season, only to pull themselves out of their rut. Now, they appear to be trending towards buyer's territory.
They reached the postseason last year with 86 wins and are looking to make it back in 2025. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report lists the Royals as a likely postseason team.
"Speaking of tears, the Royals sure did put one together, improving from 8-14 to 24-16 in a hurry. Granted, seven of those 16 wins did come at home against the Rockies and White Sox, so they've already burned most of the biggest gimmes out there and now have one of the toughest schedules remaining," Miller writes.
While the Royals do have a tough schedule, it's fair to assume that their early-season struggles were nothing more than a fluke and that they will be in the race when the trade deadline comes around.
Should they stay in the mix, they will need to add a bat or two to boost their lineup, as that has been their achilles heel this season.
It will certainly be interesting to see where the Royals land, but it's fair to assume that this will be a postseason team.
