Padres Surprise $1 Million All-Star Named As Prime Royals Offseason Target
The Kansas City Royals received a loud message during the 2024 Major League Baseball playoffs: what they have in their lineup is currently not enough.
It was a miraculous turnaround season for the Royals, and they have plenty to be proud of after their 30-win improvement from 2023. But their offense was far too concentrated around superstar Bobby Witt Jr., and when Witt struggled in the playoffs, nobody was able to step up and carry the torch.
Bringing in another offensive star would do wonders for the Royals in 2025, but they also have to be realistic. They extended Witt and signed some expensive pitchers (namely Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha) last winter, so nine-figure superstars are likely out of the question.
However, one All-Star from a National League playoff club could be available at a reasonable cost. Jody Jones of FanSided named San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar as an ideal target for the Royals in this free-agent class.
"Profar will be one of the top free agents on the market in 2025 after recording the best season of his career at age 31, and it's easy to see how he would slot nicely into the leadoff spot in front of Witt Jr. as a switch hitter," Jones said.
After floundering in 2023 with the Colorado Rockies, Profar performed well in a limited sample size with the Padres at the end of last season and exploded this season. He put up career-highs in OPS (.840) and wins above replacement (.840) on the way to his first-ever All-Star selection.
Though Profar may have been an absurd bargain for the Padres, he certainly won't be underpaid this time around. Spotrac currently projects him for a two-year, $25 million deal, and it's likely he'll ask for a third year at the start of negotiations as well.
It's a gamble to take another risk on Profar performing well outside of San Diego, but 2024 seemed to be a legitimate breakout year for the longtime top prospect. If the Royals can unlock this year's version of Profar in Kauffman Stadium, they'll be a true force to be reckoned with.
More MLB: Yankees Resurgent Playoff Star Called 'Dream' Free-Agent Signing For Royals