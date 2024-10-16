Yankees Resurgent Playoff Star Called 'Dream' Free-Agent Signing For Royals
The Kansas City Royals made it to the playoffs in 2024, but what comes next?
It was obvious once they got to the American League Division Series that the Royals weren't true World Series contenders. Their lineup was too thin, their bullpen the same, and when the New York Yankees applied pressure, Kansas City folded fairly swiftly in a 3-1 series defeat.
Bullpens can be fickle from season to season, but the Royals simply cannot enter 2025 with the same lack of depth in their batting order. Someone needs to come to Kansas City and hit for more power, and perhaps those same Yankees might have a player who could provide that thump.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres, who is having a strong postseason after a disappointing performance most of the year, will be a free agent at the conclusion of the Yankees' playoff run. FanSided's Zach Pressnell implored the Royals to pursue Torres as their double-play partner for Bobby Witt Jr.
"It's still in question as to whether the Yankees will aggressively try to re-sign him this winter," Pressnell said. "If they don't, Torres would be the perfect option for the Royals to add. He's not a great defender, but he wouldn't need to be with Witt next to him. Torres has a top-tier bat for the position, though he didn't play to his full potential this season."
Torres, 27, fits the Royals far better than he does the Yankees these days. New York needs on-base guys and good defenders to fit in around Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, but what the Royals need is slugging percentage and run producers.
Though he had a below-average regular season, Torres is undoubtedly raising his free-agent stock with his production in October. He has a .433 on-base percentage in 30 postseason plate appearances this year, while mashing a home run, two doubles, and scoring seven runs.
Having a peak version of Torres could be the tweak that puts the Royals over the top in the AL Central next season. It will be up to J.J. Picollo and the front office to ensure he's wearing blue by Opening Day.
