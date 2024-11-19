Royals Predicted To 'Make The Most Noise' In Free Agency By MLB Execs
The Kansas City Royals may just be getting started.
In 2024, the Royals shocked the rest of Major League Baseball with a 30-win improvement, making it all the way to the second round of the playoffs after a last-place finish in 2023. For a team that hadn't been to the postseason in nine years, the season was a major triumph in a vacuum.
However, the Royals may have grander plans of competing for a World Series title in years to come. They spent big by their own standards last winter, and if a recent expert poll is to be believed, they may be poised for another huge winter heading into the 2025 season.
Recently, ESPN polled 18 MLB executives and insiders, and when asked which small-market team would "make the most noise" in 2024, four respondents chose the Royals, more than any other team. Jesse Rogers, who compiled the poll, noted that re-signing starting pitcher Michael Wacha was a step in the right direction.
"Our panel predicts another active winter for a Royals front office that surprised many with its signings last offseason. Kansas City didn't show up in any of the free agent picks for specific players, but voters who chose the Royals here were pretty confident they'd make some noise after an unexpected postseason run," Rogers said.
"'Royals have an early start in this category by retaining [Michael] Wacha," one voter said."
Bringing Wacha back gives the Royals the same core four starting pitchers in 2025, which is a plus, given that they ranked top five in rotation ERA and innings pitched. Now, Kansas City can turn its attention to the lineup, which was far too dependent on superstar Bobby Witt Jr. to carry the load.
Adding a power-hitting outfielder and a table-setter in the leadoff spot would be two major checkpoints for the Royals to prove their commitment to winning this free-agent cycle. Hopefully, for Kansas City's sake, the experts' predictions come true.
