Phillies $8.1 Million All-Star Drawing 'Interest' From Royals In Possible Blockbuster
The Kansas City Royals sure appear to have a trade on their mind as the winter approaches.
Kansas City's offense needs support, and the front office appears to be taking steps to find that support from another organization. This weekend, it was reported that the Royals were talking to the Cincinnati Reds about a swap involving second baseman Jonathan India, who could potentially fill the leadoff spot.
Of course, there's no guarantee that rumors lead to a deal getting done. But where there's smoke, there's fire, and the clouds around the Royals have begun to spread. Now, another name has been thrown into the trade mix.
On Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported that the Royals had been in contact with the Philadelphia Phillies about third baseman Alec Bohm, who has been rumored to be available after a disappointing end to the Phillies' season.
"The Royals have cast a wide net in their search for hitters, and their discussions with several teams have ramped up in the past week. Over the weekend, The Athletic reported that the Royals and Reds have discussed a swap of righty Brady Singer and infielder Jonathan India," Rogers said.
"A source confirmed those talks with MLB.com, although they cautioned that the teams weren’t close to a deal and that discussions were happening with multiple teams. Two other players the Royals have checked in on are Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, according to sources, but nothing has progressed deeply yet."
Ward is another player who could help fill out the Royals' lineup, but Bohm is far more dynamic at his best. He led Major League Baseball in doubles before the All-Star break this season, though he tailed off and finished third in the category at the end of the season.
Bohm has been the subject of some controversy since the Phillies' season ended, after being benched in Game 2 of the NLDS and having his work ethic and attitude called into question. Sometimes, though, all a player needs to rediscover their focus is a change of scenery.
One thing is for certain about Bohm: He's a supremely talented player. That was established when the Phillies drafted him third overall in the 2018 draft. If a team like the Royals can tap into that talent on a consistent basis, they could have a perennial All-Star on their hands.
