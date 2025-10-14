Inside The Royals

Phillies Expected To Decline Gold Glover's $10 Million Option: Royals Should Take A Flier

The Royals know they need to make offensive upgrades this offseason.

Apr 11, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) picks up his hat after chasing down a fly ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals know that they have work to do this coming offseason after finishing in third place in the American League Central and missing the postseason.

Their offense was a major problem in 2025, particularly the outfield production. In order to bounce back into postseason contention in 2026, Kansas City is likely going to need to dive into the free agent or trade markets to grab an impact bat.

There are plenty of options that will be available this winter, and that pool could grow with players potentially declining their options for 2026.

Royals Should Target Phillies Outfielder To Boost Lineup

Jul 25, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; A detailed view of a Hall of Fame patch on a Philadelphia Phillies hat resting in the dugout during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed several players with options for 2026 and predicted whether or not they would exercise or decline those options. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader was expected to decline his end of his mutual option. Perhaps the Royals could take a look at adding him to their mix.

"The Phillies would love to have Harrison Bader pick up his side of his $10 million mutual option for 2026, but don't expect this to be the rare mutual option that gets exercised," Kelly wrote.

"Bader may well wind up re-signing with the Phillies, but they'll have to fend off other suitors in free agency, ones who will be willing to offer the 31-year-old at least two years, if not three."

Bader hit .277/.347/.449 with 17 home runs, 54 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 4.2 Wins Above Replacement and a .796 OPS in 2025 with the Phillies and Minnesota Twins. He likely won't be landing a nine-figure deal, which is something the Royals typically don't hand out anyway. But they likely will be able to afford him, even after a breakout year.

The 31-year-old can play all three outfield positions, is a former Gold Glove winner, and provides power from the right side of the plate. He can check a lot of boxes for the Royals if they decide to pursue him, and he should be within their preferred price range.

The Royals will likely not be pursuing the likes of Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, but Bader can provide much of the same skillset for a fraction of the price, even if his market is competitive. If 2025 was any indication, then Bader could be exactly what the Royals need in order to bolster their outfield production for 2026.

