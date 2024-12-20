Phillies Swingman With 2.65 ERA Could Fit Perfectly With Royals, Per Insider
What is the Kansas City Royals' plan to break their recent vow of silence?
After trading for Jonathan India in November, the Royals have been stagnant, waiting for the bigger dominoes to fall in free agency and the trade market. Though they likely only have a few more million dollars to spend this winter, the Royals can still make some noise.
The pitching staff could use a swingman. Kyle Wright and Kris Bubic figure to be competing for the final two spots in the rotation, and both come with question marks. Plus, the bullpen in front of closer Lucas Erceg is rather shaky.
Earlier this week, Royals beat reporter Anne Rogers of MLB.com named former Philadelphia Phillies righty Spencer Turnbull as a potential fit for the Kansas City pitching staff, factoring in his low projected cost and ability to start or pitch in relief.
"Turnbull made his last start for the Phillies on June 26 this past year, only making it back to the mound at the very end of the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on a rehab assignment," Rogers said. "He was also in consideration for a National League Division Series roster spot, but the Phillies went with another long-inning reliever against the Mets."
"He’s another pitcher who might be considered a bounce-back candidate and willing to sign another low-risk deal. He’s likely seeking to pitch for a team that will let him start, but Turnbull’s injury history the past few years might even make him better suited for the bullpen if he doesn’t win a starting job."
Turnbull, 32, was on pace for a very productive season before his right lat injury derailed it. He went 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in 17 appearances, including seven starts. It was his first season playing for a big-league team besides the Detroit Tigers, and it seemed to be the start of a late-career breakout.
Continuing that breakout in a Royals uniform sounds like a huge win for both Turnbull and Kansas City. With uncertainty surrounding Wright and Bubic's ability to readjust to starting roles, Turnbull would be excellent rotation insurance, as well as a potentially valuable middle-relief role.
And all for only a couple million bucks? Music to the Royals' ears.
More MLB: Royals Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands $8M Playoff Hero In Rare Swap With Guardians