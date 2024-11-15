Pirates On-Base Machine Could Be Possible Trade Fit For Royals
The Kansas City Royals are in need of some offensive help this offseason. Their pitching staff is what carried them to an American League Wild Card berth in 2024 thanks to the additions of Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo.
However, aside from MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr., the offense lacked a little bit of pop, and so, the Royals should look to add some help from the outside.
Max Rieper of SB Nation listed a few potential leadoff hitters and on-base threats they could target in trades. Among them was Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Connor Joe.
"Joe is awful in left, but passable in right and first base, so he may not be a good fit for the Royals. Ideally, he would platoon with MJ Melendez somehow," Rieper wrote. "Joe hit .235/.335/.379 against lefties this year and .265/.368/.452 against them in 2023. Joe isn't a free agent until after 2027, but with his down year and limited defensive utility, the asking price should be pretty low for him."
The Royals likely won't have to give up a whole lot to land somebody like Joe from the Pirates. Despite hitting just .228 during the regular season, he had a .320 on-base percentage, so he can at least set the table and serve as somewhat of a platoon piece.
The team could benefit from having the 32-year-old veteran's presence around as they try to find ways to improve offensively in 2025. We'll see if they end up taking a look at Joe this winter.
