Polarizing Ex-Yankees, Red Sox Starter Predicted To Sign Last-Minute Deal With Royals
The Kansas City Royals tried all winter to improve their outfield, but they didn't have much luck.
At various points, the Royals made an offer to Anthony Santander, discussed trades for Taylor Ward and Starling Marte, and sniffed around a few other free agents, like Jurickson Profar. But with two weeks to go before the season begins, they haven't added any experienced starting outfielders.
Of course, the Royals have a long list of contingency plans. Second basemen Jonathan India and Michael Massey have both been working out in left field. The Royals are also hoping for a big bounce-back from MJ Melendez, and top prospect Jac Caglianone is lurking as an option for promotion around midseason?
Still, wouldn't things be better if the Royals had just one more veteran starter in their outfield?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report thinks so. On Wednesday, Rymer predicted that the Royals would sign ex-New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo to a major league deal to become their newest starter.
"As he's only 28 and still a competent everyday major leaguer, Verdugo is the oddity here. He's a better hitter than the guy who posted a .647 OPS for the Yankees in 2024, and there are times when he resembles a Gold Glove outfielder," Rymer wrote.
"Verdugo reportedly rejected a one-year, $8 million offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier in the offseason. Even if the ship has likely sailed on him earning that kind of money, there must be a major league deal out there for him somewhere. Bold Prediction: Verdugo lands with the Kansas City Royals as their starting left fielder."
Based on 2024 alone, Verdugo wouldn't necessarily be worthy of a starting job--for Kansas City or anyone else. But he's put up a .742 career OPS and 12.0 rWAR across parts of eight seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Yankees.
Verdugo can be a polarizing figure--he's all smiles when things are going well, but a brooding presence during the struggles. But the fact remains that he's a more proven player than Melendez or Kyle Isbel, and offers a higher upside than Hunter Renfroe at the moment.
None of that means the Royals are currently interested in Verdugo, or even that the lefty would sign there if given the chance. But if there's any team that's a fit at the moment, that team might be Kansas City.
More MLB: Royals Youngster Named MLB's No. 70 Prospect, Compared To Mariners Slugger