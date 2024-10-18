Red Sox 2024 Breakout Star Named As Blockbuster Trade Fit For Royals
It's time for the Kansas City Royals to take the next step in their evolution as World Series contenders.
2024 was a resounding success for the Royals, who made it to the American League Division Series just one year after losing 106 games. But in that ALDS against the New York Yankees, they learned that their offense is still far short of championship caliber.
Outside of superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City's lineup was mediocre in 2024. The Royals lacked thump from their outfield and didn't have a lefty with over 20 home runs this season, so a left-handed outfield bat would be a godsend.
Fortunately, there's a team elsewhere in the AL with too many lefty outfielders, and that could spell a perfect trade formula. Zachary D. Rymer named Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu as a trade fit for the Royals on Friday.
"Abreu is only 25 and his club control runs through 2029," Rymer said. "He's a valuable asset just on those terms, which is to say nothing of how he had a solid .781 OPS and outstanding defensive metrics as a rookie this season."
Abreu had a breakout campaign as a rookie in 2024, leading all AL first-year batters with at least 400 plate appearances in slugging and OPS. He recorded a league-leading seven outs above average in right field and has surprising range and a cannon for an arm.
Though he may be an extra piece in Boston, Abreu could be a staple in the middle of the Royals lineup to protect Witt for years to come. And the Red Sox, who desperately need starting pitching, could be enticed by 28-year-old Brady Singer as the main part of the return package.
The two sides are certainly aligned on wants and needs, but that's never a guarantee that a trade actually goes through. It's incumbent on Kansas City to go hard after the bats they seek this winter.
