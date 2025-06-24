Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send Gold Glove OF To Royals
If the Kansas City Royals could draw up a perfect player to target at the trade deadline, he'd probably look like some combination of the Boston Red Sox's current outfielders.
Boston has too many outfielders to give them all regular playing time. Now that number-one prospect Roman Anthony has been called up, they're slotting in an athletic outfielder who should be an everyday starter in the designated hitter role every night.
Meanwhile, the Royals just called up their own number-one prospect, Jac Caglianone, to play right field. But the 22-year-old just picked up the position last month, and even if it's a good long-term plan to keep him there, Kansas City still usually has a Triple-A caliber left fielder on a nightly basis.
Could the Royals swing a trade for one of those Red Sox stars? Matt Chabot of Royals Review wants Kansas City to go after Boston's Gold Glove right fielder from last season: Wilyer Abreu.
"Wilyer Abreu is breaking out, hitting with an OPS just shy of .800, and already has 13 home runs this year, which would immediately become the best on the team in Kansas City. Boston could look to sell high on Abreu if a team offered the right package of pitchers," Chabot wrote on Tuesday.
"The price may be high, but if the Red Sox are willing to part with (Jarren) Duran or Abreu at the deadline, you can expect the Royals will be involved."
Abreu, who turned 26 on Tuesday, has one of the strongest arms in the league and surprising range for his stocky frame. He's also an excellent hitter, especially against right-handed pitching, and his 1.8 bWAR would be third-best among Royals position players. He's under team control through 2029.
If the Red Sox decide Abreu is one of the untouchables, the Royals might be out of luck. But Boston has become the true wild card team of this year's deadline, and Kansas City might be able to sway the Red Sox's next move to benefit themselves.
