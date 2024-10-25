Reliable Royals Starter Linked To Twins After Another Strong Season
The Kansas City Royals made some very impactful moves last offseason when they signed starters Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo. Both helped the team bolster its rotation for 2024 and even got them back into contention.
But after winning 86 games and securing a Wild Card Spot, the Royals may be losing Wacha, who has a player option for 2025 that he is expected to decline.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed the veteran right-hander as one of the top impending free agents in all of Major League Baseball ahead of the offseason. He also listed the Minnesota Twins as a threat to steal Wacha away from the Royals.
"Michael Wacha has been superb and consistent over the past three years, posting ERAs between 3.22 and 3.35 with double-digit wins each season, all while pitching on short-term contracts," Bowden wrote.
"Wacha has a $16 million player option for 2025 that I expect he'll decline so he can enter free agency and land a multiyear contract."
The 33-year-old right-hander would be an interesting fit with the Twins, who need a starter. However, it would certainly add salt in the wound if the Royals were to lose Wacha to a division rival such as the Twins.
The Royals finished four games ahead of the Twins in the American League Central after Minnesota's September collapse. Adding Wacha would allow Minnesota to close the gap between the two teams and even bounce right back into the race for a division title.
We'll see if the Royals can keep Wacha around. He is expected to receive a three-year, $54 million contract in free agency.
