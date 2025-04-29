Royals 2024 MVP Finalist Ranked Best Shortstop In MLB
The Kansas City Royals seem to have turned things around after a very slow start to the season. They went 8-14 in their first 22 games and are now in the midst of a 6-1 stretch in their last seven games.
The offense has struggled this year, and it was the main issue for the team when they started slow. However, some members of the offense are actually performing quite well.
Shortstop and American League MVP runner up Bobby Witt is once again off to a good start and making a case to win his first MVP.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently ranked the Top 10 players at each position. At the shortstop position, Witt was ranked at the top.
"On the heels of one of the best individual seasons by a shortstop in recent memory in 2024, Bobby Witt Jr. is off to a strong start again, hitting .315/.381/.477 for a 138 wRC+ with 1.5 WAR through 25 games," Reuter writes.
Witt has also hit two home runs, driven in 11 runs, stolen eight bases and posted an .858 OPS and a 145 OPS+. The star shortstop has an All-Star nod, a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger award, and a Batting Title to his name in just his fourth season in the Major Leagues.
Should he continue at this pace, he'll have a great chance to win his first MVP award and unseat Aaron Judge, who won the award last year. We'll see if Witt can keep up with his torrid start.
