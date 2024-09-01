Royals Acquire Pair Of Veteran Outfielders To Bolster Roster Before Postseason
The Kansas City Royals haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2015, when they made their historic run to win the franchise's second World Series title.
The Royals are in the most competitive division in the league, the American League Central. They will have to play their best to end the organization's nine-year playoff drought.
In hopes of increasing Kansas City's odds of playing in October, the Royals decided to pick up a pair of veteran outfielders before the postseason eligibility deadline closed.
"We (Royals) have claimed outfielder Robbie Grossman off waivers from the Texas Rangers and OF Tommy Pham off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals," the organization announced Saturday. "We anticipate both players reporting tomorrow. Infielder CJ Alexander and catcher Austin Nola have been designated for assignment."
Both journeymen have played 48 postseason games combined with eight different teams. Having their veteran leadership in the locker room for this final month of the season should hopefully help an inexperienced roster prepare to make a run for the World Series.
Grossman has batted .243 with 312 extra-base hits including 93 home runs, 429 RBIs and a .721 OPS throughout his 12-year career.
The 34-year-old had a great month of July, batting .400 with three home runs in 20 at-bats for the Rangers. His switch-hitting capabilities should make him an excellent platoon option.
Pham has logged a .258/.348/.430 slash line with 340 extra-base hits including 137 home runs and 462 RBIs across 11 seasons played in the big leagues.
Pham's reunion with St. Louis at this summer's trade deadline was short-lived, as the Cardinals have fallen in the playoffs standings since reuniting with him at the trade deadline. Statistically, his impact with the 11-time World Series champions was small but the competitive energy he brings to the clubhouse is what makes him special.
Currently, the Royals hold an AL Wild Card spot by one game and are only 2 1/2 behind the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central pennant. Hopefully, the latest additions will give Kansas City an extra boost to help secure a trip back to the postseason.
