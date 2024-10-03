Royals Announce Starters For First Two Games Of ALDS vs. Yankees
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series on Wednesday to complete a sweep. The Royals now head to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees in the ALDS.
Kansas City used both Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo in the first two games of the series. The two starters pitched admirably and helped get the Royals to the next round.
With the ALDS starting on Saturday, the Royals have set their rotation for the first two games at Yankee Stadium against the Bronx Bombers, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.
Michael Wacha will start the opener with Ragans following for Game 2 on Monday.
The Royals are on a roll after having eliminated the Orioles, and things are looking up for a team that has bounced back quite nicely after losing 106 games last season.
Kansas City has largely been carried by their starting rotation this season. Lugo and Wacha were both signed in free agency to bolster the rotation. Along with Ragans, they have helped form one of the strongest rotations in all of Major League Baseball.
As the second Wild Card, the Royals will likely be considered heavy underdogs against the Yankees after finishing the year 86-76. New York went 94-68 and secured the top seed in the American League.
Still, if the Royals are to get an edge in the ALDS, they likely will do so with their rotation. With Wacha and Ragans lined up for Games 1 and 2, Kansas City is set up pretty well.
