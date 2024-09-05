Royals Are Ideal Fit For 2024 All-Star Reliever Expected To Change Teams
If there's been one obvious hole the Kansas City Royals have suffered from in 2024, it's been the back end of their bullpen.
The overall numbers are decent, with the Royals ranking tied for 11th in bullpen ERA and saves. But they are 18th in WHIP, and they have blown a total of 21 saves in 56 opportunities, meaning there's much more reason to be nervous when games are close.
The Royals haven't had a true closer at any point this season. They started with James MacArthur in the role, then eventually started giving trade deadline acquisition Lucas Erceg most of the save opportunities. But if Kansas City had a real stopper, fans could breathe much easier.
Fortunately, quality relief pitchers are often available in abundance during free agency. But if the Royals want to make a statement about their 2025 World Series hopes, they should head straight for the nastiest reliever scheduled to hit the open market.
Texas Rangers closer Kirby Yates has been nearly unhittable in 2024, proving a bargain at the $4.5 million price the defending World Champions signed him for. On Thursday, however, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted the Rangers will move on from Yates this winter.
"The 37-year-old earned his first All-Star selection since 2019, and he has converted 25 of 26 save chances with a 1.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 12.9 K/9 in 51 appearances while slamming the door in the ninth inning," Rymer said.
"Despite that success, the Rangers would be wise to let someone else pay a premium for his bounce-back season, especially considering his age and injury history."
Yes, Yates is approaching 40, and yes, he's had some injury concerns in the past. But the Royals are exactly the kind of team that can and should take the risk of signing a premier closer to a hefty contract, particularly if it's only a one- or two-year deal.
Nothing about Yates' peripheral data suggests he'll slow down next season. He's in the 100th percentile of expected batting average, per Baseball Savant, and is in at least the 91st percentile of chase rate, whiff rate, and barrel percentage.
Though the Royals signed superstar Bobby Witt Jr. to a mega-extension before this season, they still have the 19th-highest payroll in baseball. A team entering a championship window knows it has to add money eventually, and Yates is a shrewd short-term expenditure.
Kansas City knows it has something good going. Signing a shutdown closer like Yates is how they could turn that something into a legitimate title shot by next year.
