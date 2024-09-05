Royals Are Prime Landing Spot For Former MVP Predicted To Be Available
The Kansas City Royals have a chance to make some noise this fall.
Kansas City has been the most surprising team in baseball this year. The Royals lost 106 games last season but are in a great position to make the playoffs this year. Kansas City has a 5 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the final American League Wild Card spot. There isn't too much time left in the regular season so at this point it would be shocking if the Royals blew the Wild Card lead.
The Royals have a chance to do something special this season and should capitalize by adding even further this upcoming offseason. There will be some intriguing talent available and it has been said that the Royals could use a boost in the outfield.
If the Royals want to add some pop to the middle of the lineup, one player who should be on their radar is Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger. He possibly could be a free agent this winter and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that Chicago will move on.
"Prediction: Move on," Reuter said. "The first decision of the offseason belongs to Cody Bellinger. The 29-year-old can opt out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $80 million deal this winter, and despite less-than-stellar numbers this season, his age and track record could still make another run at the open market an appealing option.
"With Pete Crow-Armstrong emerging as the future in center field for the Cubs and Michael Busch settling in at first base, letting Bellinger walk and spending that money elsewhere should be a no-brainer for the Cubs if he does decide to opt-out."
If Bellinger does become available, the former National League Most Valuable Player could make a lot of sense for the Royals. He immediately would give the Royals a significant boost in the outfield and is just 29 years old. Pairing him with Bobby Witt Jr. for years to come could help take the Royals to another level.
