Royals Biggest Question Mark For 2025 Centers Around Offense
The Kansas City Royals have been quiet lately after making some big moves early on in the offseason. They began by re-signing right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract, then traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.
However, not much has been done since those moves. It's always possible that Kansas City could have some more moves up their sleeve as the offseason winds down.
One of their biggest needs is offense, which was partially addressed with the India trade. But they might need some more help. Anne Rogers of MLB.com listed the offense as Kansas City's biggest question mark.
"The Royals were aggressive early on this offseason with their top priority of finding a leadoff hitter to help deepen the lineup and get someone on base for Bobby Witt Jr. Their answer is Jonathan India, whom the Royals acquired via a trade with the Reds before Thanksgiving. But is that enough?" Rogers wrote.
"The Royals got a ton of production from the heart of their order in 2024, with Witt, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez. But when the season ended, general manager J.J. Picollo spoke at length about helping those three out by prioritizing on-base in the lineup. India fits that mold. Now, do the Royals rely only on internal improvements with Maikel Garcia, MJ Melendez and others to help lengthen the lineup? Or do they bring in another proven hitter?"
The Royals could always use another proven bat. This would give them a better chance to build off of their 2024 success.
Anthony Santander and Alex Bregman are still available. We'll see if the Royals open up their pocketbooks for either slugger.
More MLB: Royals Listed As 'Pretender' For 2025 After Surprise Playoff Appearance