Royals Listed As 'Pretender' For 2025 After Surprise Playoff Appearance
The Kansas City Royals were a surprise contender in 2024, winning 86 games and securing a Wild Card spot before being eliminated in the ALDS by the eventual American League champion New York Yankees.
They were largely carried by their starting rotation in 2024, as well as MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr. But beyond the strong rotation and Witt's power, there were some holes that revealed themselves late in the year.
The Royals still have a strong rotation and even improved their offense by trading for Jonathan India. However, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes Kansas City will take a step back in 2025.
"If you thought Kansas City was going to double down on last year's roughly $400 million offseason spending spree, extending Witt, and signing more than $100 million worth of contracts in free agency, think again," Miller wrote.
"The Royals have yet to sign anyone new. And while trading for India and Wiemer does at least give them a little boost in the "aside from Witt" portion of the offense that was a colossal question mark throughout last season, they parted with one-quarter of their dominant starting rotation to make those additions."
The offense does look better for Kansas City entering 2025, so the addition of India could help them win more games. Beyond that trade and re-signing Michael Wacha, the Royals have been quiet.
Therefore, we could see them take a step back in 2025 rather than improve and make more strides. We'll see what the new season has in store for the Royals.
