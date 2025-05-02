Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Predicted To Be AL All-Star Starter This Summer
The Kansas City Royals got off to a slow start this year, going 8-14 through their first 22 games. However, a lot has changed since then. They have now won nine of their last 10 games and are two games above the .500 mark at 17-15.
While the power numbers are down a bit, All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is once again off to a fast start. He finished second in the American League MVP race last year behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.
The All-Star Game is not until July 15, but Bleacher Report has made some predictions for who the All-Stars might be. Witt is projected to be the starting shortstop for the AL.
"Using the 32-player roster format, and sticking to the rule of selecting one player from each of the 30 teams, we have assembled our 2025 AL and NL All-Star teams," Joel Reuter writes.
"Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. are virtual locks to be part of the AL starting lineup, and they are also the leading candidates to be the league's top overall vote-getter in Phase 1, which would earn them an automatic spot."
Witt is hitting .322/.400/.496 with three home runs, 15 RBI, nine stolen bases and an .896 OPS. Last season, ht hit .332 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases and a .977 OPS.
Even with the power numbers down a bit, Witt should be a lock to be an All-Star this year, and could very easily win the starting job at shortstop for the AL.
