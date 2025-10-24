Royals Can't Make Mistake Of Letting Trade Acquisition Leave In Free Agency
The Kansas City Royals were let down by their offense this season. They finished 82-80 and fell to third place in the American League Central, missing the postseason after winning a Wild Card spot last season.
The trade to acquire Jonathan India did little to help them on the offensive side, though they did make some impactful moves at the trade deadline that at least temporarily helped boost the lineup.
The most important move they made was acquiring Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants. He showed off some power after being acquired and is now set to become a free agent.
Royals Would Be Making Mistake To Let Mike Yastrzemski Walk
Yastrzemski may have just hit .233 during the regular season, but he reached base at a .333 clip, slugged .403 and has a .735 OPS. He also posted 2.7 Wins Above Replacement, hit 17 home runs and drove in 46 runs.
He provided power from the left side of the plate for the Royals and can play all three outfield positions. It likely also won't take too much to bring him back. The 35-year-old will likely receive mostly one-year offers from teams interested, and he shouldn't be expensive.
Thus, the Royals should be able to bring him back for 2026. If they don't, they'll be making a mistake. He helped give their offense a little bit of life in the second half of the season, and though it fell apart towards the end of 2025, he remained strong.
Nine of his 17 home runs came after he joined the Royals, and he posted an .839 OPS in 50 games with the team.
Another reason why it would not make sense to let him go is that the Royals typically do not spend big money in free agency. They certainly won't be in on Kyle Tucker, Kyle Schwarber or Cody Bellinger.
Yastrzemski is right within their price range, and while there are other options, it might be best to simply keep the one that they are familiar with and have him in the lineup on a daily basis.
They can also add a right-handed bat if they want to platoon Yastrzemski, so they have a lot more options at their disposal if they keep him around, but it will interesting to see what the Royals decide to do with him.
