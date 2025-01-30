Royals Could Add This Slugger To Complete Offseason After Carlos Estévez Signing
The Kansas City Royals are never going to be the team that makes the flashiest moves of the Major League Baseball season, but they've done well for themselves entering 2025.
Early in the offseason, the Royals extended starting pitcher Michael Wacha and traded for second baseman Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds. Other notable moves included re-signing Michael Lorenzen and nabbing All-Star closer Carlos Estévez, which went down on Wednesday night.
Estévez could be a game-changer for the Royals' bullpen, and on a two-year, $22 million deal with an option for 2027, he didn't completely break the bank. Now, Kansas City should address their final obvious weakness to put the finishing touches on a solid winter.
The Royals got nearly nothing from the corner outfield spots in 2024. MJ Melendez, Hunter Renfroe, Garrett Hampson, Tommy Pham, and a handful of others all tried to contribute, but the combined offensive output was appalling.
Fortunately, there's an affordable target waiting to be signed: former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder/designated hitter Randal Grichuk.
Grichuk, 33, had a fantastic year in Arizona, posting an .875 OPS and 12 home runs in 106 games. Two-thirds of his plate appearances came against left-handed pitching, against whom he posted a stellar .914 OPS.
It's a signing that could work in a pure platoon role if the Royals' other corner outfielders perform up to par, but also has the potential to grow into a full-time gig. After all, Grichuk still put up an .801 OPS in 95 plate appearances against righties with Arizona.
Spotrac projects Grichuk for a two-year, $6.6 million contract, which wouldn't hurt the Royals' budget even though it's already above the 2024 payroll of $115 million. In fact, they could pay him close to $7 million for one year and it would still be easy to justify.
Grichuk is sitting there waiting for some team to find the perfect role for him in 2025. The Royals would be smart to find him that role before another contender does the same.
