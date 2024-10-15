Inside The Royals

Royals Could Look Into Rockies Slugger To Boost Offense For 2025

The Kansas City Royals could upgrade at third base.

Curt Bishop

Sep 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) runs to home plate after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) runs to home plate after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals season came to an abrupt end last week when they were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the ALDS. New York defeated Kansas City 3-1 in Game 4 to advance to the ALCS.

Now, the focus shifts to the offseason and improving for 2025. The Royals proved their desire to win by spending some money last offseason. The moves to sign Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo significantly improved the rotation.

Now, the offense needs some help, and they could take a look at the trade market to look into upgrades at third base. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists slugger Ryan McMahon as a possible trade chip.

"McMahon has been a consistent source of 20-homer power and elite defense at third base throughout his time with the Rockies, and he was an All-Star for the first time in 2024," Reuter wrote. "The Rockies balked at trading him over the summer and may have missed their best chance to sell high. He hit just .188/.283/.309 in 237 plate appearances during the second half, but his long track record of production still gives him solid trade value."

McMahon still has three years of club control left. He hit just .242 during the regular season and had a .722 OPS, but he also popped 20 home runs and drove in 65 runs.

The 29-year-old could be a significant upgrade at third base. Kansas City's offense was largely powered by Bobby Witt Jr. this season, but if they add another bat to the mix, they could improve.

Time will tell if Kansas City targets him.

More MLB: Royals Urged To Send Breakout Star Away In 'Unpopular' Offseason Blockbuster

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News