Royals Could Look Into Rockies Slugger To Boost Offense For 2025
The Kansas City Royals season came to an abrupt end last week when they were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the ALDS. New York defeated Kansas City 3-1 in Game 4 to advance to the ALCS.
Now, the focus shifts to the offseason and improving for 2025. The Royals proved their desire to win by spending some money last offseason. The moves to sign Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo significantly improved the rotation.
Now, the offense needs some help, and they could take a look at the trade market to look into upgrades at third base. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists slugger Ryan McMahon as a possible trade chip.
"McMahon has been a consistent source of 20-homer power and elite defense at third base throughout his time with the Rockies, and he was an All-Star for the first time in 2024," Reuter wrote. "The Rockies balked at trading him over the summer and may have missed their best chance to sell high. He hit just .188/.283/.309 in 237 plate appearances during the second half, but his long track record of production still gives him solid trade value."
McMahon still has three years of club control left. He hit just .242 during the regular season and had a .722 OPS, but he also popped 20 home runs and drove in 65 runs.
The 29-year-old could be a significant upgrade at third base. Kansas City's offense was largely powered by Bobby Witt Jr. this season, but if they add another bat to the mix, they could improve.
Time will tell if Kansas City targets him.
