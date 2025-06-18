Royals Could Pursue Angels $426.5 Million Superstar In Blockbuster
The Kansas City Royals have had an up-and-down 2025.
After a surprising 86-win season in 2024, the team is looking to solidify its status as a contender in the American League.
The Royals’ offense, while improved, still lacks a consistent, elite bat to complement Bobby Witt Jr., who emerged as an MVP candidate in 2024.
General Manager J.J. Picollo has shown a willingness to be aggressive, but is Picollo willing to spend in a gigantic way this July?
One name that has surfaced in speculative trade discussions recently is a perennial All-Star whose current team is mired in a decade-long rut of mediocrity.
For Kansas City, adding a proven veteran with a track record of dominance could be transformative.
Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer recently weighed in on the situation indirectly by noting that Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout could become available.
"Every year, Mike Trout doesn't get traded because he's either A) hurt or B) disinclined to force the issue," Rymer wrote.
"To the first end, Trout has already missed a month with a bone bruise in his knee. But he's raked since returning, going off for a .317 average and a .408 OBP in 17 games. The power hasn't been there, but...well, come on. We know it's in there somewhere."
"As to the second end, Trout has never and perhaps never will be a ‘rock the boat’ type. And he may have to be for a trade to happen, as it's hard to imagine famously stubborn owner Arte Moreno being the one to want to send him away. All these things said, the three-time MVP will be 34 on July 8 and he's in a moment in time when his prime is over and the Angels are stuck in a 10-year cycle of losing seasons. If he hasn't already, now is a good time for him to think long and hard about getting out.”
Kansas City offers an appealing destination for Trout. The Royals’ upward trajectory and passionate fanbase could entice a veteran seeking a fresh start.
If Picollo can craft a package that satisfies the Angels—perhaps including prospects and a major-league arm—while convincing Trout to waive his no-trade clause, the Royals could land the biggest star in franchise history since George Brett ... and Witt.
