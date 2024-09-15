Royals Could Pursue October Standout To Bolster Rotation For 2025
The 2024 season has been one to remember thus far for the Kansas City Royals. The offseason moves they made to strengthen their starting rotation have helped them rise from 106 losses in 2023 to contention this year.
However, Michael Wacha, who they signed last offseason, is expected to opt out of his contract and return to free agency. This means the Royals may need to dive into the free agent market for some help.
Perhaps they could take a look at Texas Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi.
Of course, for this to be possible, Eovaldi will have to opt out of his deal with the Rangers, though that is expected. He's hit his vesting option for 2025 but can still opt out and become a free agent.
In the event that Wacha leaves, Eovaldi is somebody that can fill the hole quite nicely. He's 11-8 in 26 starts with a 3.67 ERA over 152 innings of work. He also has fanned 150 batters and posted a 1.08 WHIP.
What makes Eovaldi stand out is his ability to pitch in the postseason. He won the clinching Game 5 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks last fall and can be trusted to start big games.
The market for Eovaldi will be very competitive given his postseason track record, but the Royals proved last offseason that they are not afraid to spend some money if it means improving their team, so it will be interesting to see if they are in the mix for the veteran right-hander.
