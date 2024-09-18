Royals Could Pursue Reliable Cardinals Starter To Bolster Rotation This Winter
The Kansas City Royals have had a tremendous season to date. Led by Bobby Witt Jr., who is now an MVP candidate, the team has been one of the best in the American League.
Several key additions this past offseason also played a major role in the team emerging as a contender. The future looks bright in Kansas City as the team prepares for its first trip to the postseason since 2015.
One of their biggest additions was right-hander Michael Wacha, who could be a free agent again this winter. If he departs, the Royals will need to replace him, and they could look at St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Kyle Gibson.
Gibson struggled in 2023 to the tune of a 4.73 ERA. However, he has made several improvements this season. The 36-year-old is 8-7 in 28 starts with a 4.11 ERA. He certainly isn't an ace by any means, but he is a reliable veteran who could be a leader in a young Royals clubhouse in 2025.
The right-hander is able to take the ball every fifth day and provide innings coverage, which will be beneficial for the Royals if they do indeed lose Wacha.
Gibson is also quite familiar with the AL Central thanks to his days with the Minnesota Twins, so he should be able to perform well at Kauffman Stadium.
If Wacha departs, Gibson might not be a bad fallback option if the Royals intend to bolster their starting rotation and remain a postseason contender in 2025
