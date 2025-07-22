Royals Could Send $30 Million All-Star To Astros In Deadline Shakeup
The Kansas City Royals have spent a lot of time below the .500 mark in 2025. Despite a big win on Monday night over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, they are still 49-52.
That has them sitting 11 games back in the American League Central and 4 1/2 back in the Wild Card race. They could ultimately end up being sellers at the trade deadline.
One of the biggest pieces that they could trade is right-hander Seth Lugo, who is in the final guaranteed year of his contract.
Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed him as a top trade candidate and had the Houston Astros as a possible fit.
"Lugo has posted mid-3.00s or lower ERAs for five seasons despite having below-average fastball velocity and good-not-great strikeout rates. His ability to strand runners and limit hard contact comes in part thanks to his nine different pitches.
With a Nathan Eovaldi-type contract awaiting Lugo in free agency, Kansas City could opt to move him, especially if Cole Ragans' injured shoulder doesn't improve."
Lugo is 6-5 with a 2.94 ERA and 2.9 WAR in 18 starts this season with the Royals. Houston's farm system is thin, so the Royals may not get the best return from the Astros.
But he would plug a hole in Houston's rotation. Perhaps the Royals could bring back a controllable bat from the Astros as they try to improve their offense for the future.
We'll see how Kansas City navigates this trade deadline.
