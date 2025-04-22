Royals Could Shop $22 Million All-Star If 2025 Struggles Continue
The Kansas City Royals are not off to a very good start in 2025. After a surprise Wild Card berth a season ago, the team's 9-14 start has sunk them to third place in the American League Central, five games behind the Detroit Tigers.
If the team can't get going and their slide continues, then they may end up being sellers at this year's trade deadline, a stark contrast to 2024.
ESPN's David Schoenfield lists Michael Lorenzen as the team's top trade chip, but noted that other pieces could be shopped as well. In that case, reliever Carlos Estevez could be a name that is floated around at the deadline.
"Considering the Royals' out-of-nowhere playoff season last year, it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise to see them take a step back. Let's hope not, as the more reasons to watch Bobby Witt Jr., the better. But it looks as if they're going to need some offense. If the lineup doesn't come around, teams will certainly inquire about Seth Lugo or a couple of the relievers," Schoenfield predicted.
Estevez was signed to a two-year, $22 million contract last offseason. In his first nine appearances with the Royals, the 2023 All-Star has gone 1-0 and posted a 0.90 ERA while also recording five saves.
Last season, the Los Angeles Angels traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies. In 54 appearances, Estevez had a 2.45 ERA and recorded 26 saves.
If the Royals are out of contention, Estevez could generate interest and bring back a solid haul of prospects, especially given that he still has another year of club control.
