Royals Could Sign Mets Veteran Slugger To Boost Offense For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have been one of Major League Baseball's most exciting success stories this season, though they've fallen on hard times in recent weeks.
They have now lost seven consecutive games and are at risk of missing the postseason. But whether they reach the playoffs or not, they might need an offensive boost next year. Both Adam Frazier and Hunter Renfroe are free agents.
If they lose those two bats, they could dive back into the free agent market and sign J.D. Martinez. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed the veteran slugger as one of the top free agents available this coming winter.
Martinez has had a strong season with the New York Mets. The 37-year-old is hitting just .234 but has hit 16 home runs, driven in 69 runs, and posted a .725 OPS. Given his age, he shouldn't come at too high of a price.
The Royals spent some money last offseason, and while the moves weren't headline grabbers, they were impactful, and Martinez could be somebody they could sign to an affordable contract. He also is a 14-year Major League veteran, so he could be a leader in a young Kansas City clubhouse.
Despite their recent struggles, the Royals appear prepared to start a new era of baseball in Kansas City, one that includes winning and championship-caliber rosters. Signing Martinez could get them closer to their main goals for 2025 if things do not pan out this year.
We'll see if he ends up being on their radar.
