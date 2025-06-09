Royals Could Soon Part Ways With 'Intriguing' 21-Year-Old Backstop
When you think "Kansas City Royals catcher," you think Salvador Perez. But that definition might soon expand.
Beyond Perez and sturdy backup Freddy Fermin, the Royals have three good catching prospects, who are 19, 20, and 21 years old. The oldest of the three, 2021 second-round pick Carter Jensen, is currently having a strong season in Double-A.
Between Jensen and 2023 first-round pick Blake Mitchell, the Royals will likely have to make a decision someday soon. Either one of them has to learn a new position, or one has to be traded to solve deficiencies at other positions.
On Monday, MLB.com beat reporters were asked to name the most "intriguing" trade chip for each of their respective teams. Anne Rogers picked Jensen for the Royals, signaling that the club could trade the young power hitter away this summer for the right price.
"The Royals are ripe with catching talent, and teams place a premium on defenders behind the dish. Jensen is one of the Royals’ top young hitters as their No. 3 prospect, and Jensen and Blake Mitchell are two of four catchers ranked on the Royals’ Top 30 Prospects list, to go along with captain Salvador Perez and reliable Freddy Fermin in the Majors," Rogers wrote.
"The 21-year-old Jensen has a .283/.353/.398 slash line in Double-A this year with six doubles and four home runs... It would be hard for the Royals to move on from their local KC product and third-round Draft pick from 2021, but teams might keep inquiring about this young power-hitting catcher."
Though the power numbers haven't quite been there for Jensen yet this season, his power tool generally grades out the best of his skills. He's got a decent arm behind the plate, but the younger Mitchell is regarded as the superior defender (and slightly better prospect overall).
It would be no surprise to see Jensen traded, but the Royals will need to get an impact bat who can help turn their offense around to pull the trigger.
