Royals Could Steal Projected $525 Million All-Star From Cubs In Free Agency
At some point, the Kansas City Royals will have to start spending big.
Kansas City has a top-five talent in the world in Bobby Witt Jr., but to compete for a World Series, they'll need to surround Witt with high-end players capable of creating an American League frontrunner.
That'll cost Kansas City a pretty penny, but it's the only way to contention.
And with the Royals' outfield being the team's clear weakness, Kansas City's front office should be open to signing a blockbuster free agent this offseason.
FanSided’s Drew Koch recently highlighted Chicago Cubs superstar Kyle Tucker as a target for the Boston Red Sox, but why shouldn't the Royals join the sweepstakes?
“The Chicago Cubs will do everything in their power to keep Kyle Tucker on the North Side of the Windy City, but if he hits the open market Boston should be in the discussion," Koch wrote.
"Yes, the Red Sox have an abundance of outfielders on the roster, but as fans have seen, they’ve got no problem making trades.”
Tucker, a three-time All-Star and 2022 World Series champion with the Houston Astros was slashing .283/.395/.520/.915, with 14 home runs, 44 RBI, and 18 stolen bases entering Sunday.
At 28, Tucker combines elite contact, power, and speed, making him a perfect star sidekick for Witt.
Spotrac projects his market value at $43.8 million annually, potentially commanding a 12-year, $525.1 million contract. While that figure is daunting, the Royals have shown a willingness to invest, as evidenced by the recent extension for Witt.
Pairing Tucker with Witt could make the Royals legitimate contenders, given their elite pitching staff. Unlike Boston, which faces outfield logjams, Kansas City has the flexibility to integrate Tucker seamlessly.
