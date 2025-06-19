Royals Could Surprisingly Add Former MVP In Bold Yankees Trade
Are the New York Yankees going to keep their star-studded lineup intact before the Major League Baseball trade deadline?
With Giancarlo Stanton returning from injury, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman might be faced with an interesting opportunity to reshuffle the depth chart in a big way.
One veteran slugger thriving in his debut season in pinstripes could become the centerpiece of a trade to address a potential Stanton-induced logjam, with the Kansas City Royals emerging as a potential partner.
ClutchPoints’ Zachary Howell recently speculated that the Yankees could cut ties with former St. Louis Cardinals MVP Paul Goldschmidt.
“Paul Goldschmidt is in the middle of a great debut season in New York," Howell wrote.
"The Yankees signed him to a one-year deal this offseason to fill in at first base. The former National League MVP has exceeded expectations, but it might be time for New York to move on."
"With the return of Stanton to the lineup, Boone now has to juggle his lineup," Howell continued.
"Ben Rice sits behind both Goldschmidt and Stanton at first base and designated hitter, respectively. His manager does not have enough positional flexibility to make sure all three hitters get consistent at-bats. Goldschmidt’s contract and age make him the easiest option to send away in a trade. There are teams across the league that need more help at first base. As they look to contend in their division, they could give New York prospects or future draft capital to make something happen. If the Yankees decide to make Goldschmidt available, the end result could be a win-win deal that helps everyone.”
Goldschmidt is batting an impressive .302/.361/.444 with an .805 OPS, seven home runs, and 31 RBIs entering Thursday. Given the Royals' need for offensive, he'd be perfect for them.
Goldschmidt’s expiring $12.5 million makes him an intriguing rental idea for Kansas City, but would the Royals be willing to give up multiple key prospects for a half-year of Goldschmidt?
That's likely what the Yankees would require.
