Royals Could Target $79 Million All-Star From Diamondbacks To Boost Lineup
The Kansas City Royals sit at 38-40 and are in third place in the American League Central, 10 1/2 games out of first. They are close in the Wild Card race, but may not be a true contender this season.
They won 86 games last year and earned a Wild Card berth, but have come crashing back down to earth in 2025. The pitching staff has been solid this year, but the same cannot be said about the offense.
If the Royals want to boost their offense, they will have to make a trade. Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN listed the Royals as a fit for Eugenio Suarez.
"Suarez is in a contract year and, despite turning 34 years old before the trade deadline, is sitting near career highs in isolated power and wRC+ (which measures overall performance). His fielding metrics have declined in recent years, but he's still an acceptable defender at third base. Even if the Diamondbacks don't offload their free agents-to-be, Suarez could move because they have Jordan Lawlar raking in Triple-A and primed to take over at third."
Suarez is hitting .251/.323/.569 with 25 home runs, 67 RBI, a 2.6 WAR and an .892 OPS. He could significantly bolster the Royals lineup.
They might have to move Maikel Garcia over to second base and put Michael Massey on the bench, but with Massey's struggles at the plate, this would not be a bad thing for the Royals.
It will be interesting to see what they can accomplish at the trade deadline.
