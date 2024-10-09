Royals Could Target Cardinals Slugger To Bolster Offense For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have accomplished something very unlikely this season. They lost 106 games in 2023, only to turn around and win 86 to clinch an American League Wild Card spot.
The Royals are now two wins shy of the ALCS as they take on the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday.
However, beyond Bobby Witt Jr., their lineup leaves a lot to be desired, and there are holes that are going to need to be filled for 2025.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report lists finding out which offensive position to upgrade as the team's toughest free-agent decision and notes that third base is an area they could look to improve.
Perhaps they could make a trade with the rebuilding St. Louis Cardinals and acquire Nolan Arenado.
Arenado was traded to St. Louis in 2021 with the idea that he would finally be playing for a winning team. However, he hasn't had much luck as a Cardinal.
During the regular season, the veteran third baseman and former Platinum Glove winner hit .272 and drove in 71 runs, but his home run total was down to 16 and his OPS down to .719.
Still, maybe a change of scenery could benefit him. The future is bright for the Royals, and by joining a winning team, he could potentially bounce back in 2025. The Royals also wouldn't have to give up too big of a haul in exchange.
We'll see if they consider targeting him.
More MLB: Former Yankees All-Star 'Unlikely' To Return To New York Could Be Fit For Royals