Royals Could Target Rangers Starter To Bolster Back End Of Rotation
The Kansas City Royals have already gotten to work this offseason. On Sunday, they re-signed veteran right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract with a $21 million club option for 2028.
They can shift their focus to other areas of the roster now, but could also still add to their starting rotation to some degree. They could use somebody to fill out the final spot in that rotation.
In order to do that, they could look into left-hander Andrew Heaney, who spent the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers. R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports listed Kansas City as a possible fit.
"Heaney is now several seasons removed from his slider-inspired revival with the Dodgers. He hasn't reahed those heights since, but he's been a perfectly cromulent starter who spams the opposition with a three-pitch mix," Anderson wrote. "Heaney needs a particular environment to thrive. He allows a lot of fly balls and is vulnerable to hard contact, but teams in spacious ballparks could see him as a short-term fit near the back of their rotation."
While obviously not a frontline starter, Heaney is still serviceable, and the Royals could potentially give him a one-year deal. The 33-year-old was saddled with a 5-14 due to a lack of run support, but also posted a decent 4.28 ERA during the regular season.
He could be a solid replacement for Michael Lorenzen at the back end of their rotation, and he shouldn't be too expensive to sign.
We'll see if the Royals can find a fit for him.
