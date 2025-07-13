Royals Could Target Recently Released Yankees Veteran To Boost Lineup
The Kansas City Royals have been playing better baseball as of late, though they recently lost two excruciating games to the New York Mets and are now back in third place in the American League Central.
At 46-50, they are 13 games back of first place and 4 1/2 back in the Wild Card race. Their pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain, but the offense has failed them at various points this season.
If they stay afloat in the Wild Card race, they could still potentially add a piece or two at the trade deadline. If they do add anything, a bat with power is likely what they will be targeting.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, multiple teams are showing interest in veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu, who the New York Yankees recently cut ties with. If Kansas City wants a bat, LeMahieu is available and is somebody that they could take a look at.
LeMahieu, 37, has seen his career derailed by injuries in recent years. He was limited to just 67 games last year as a result.
This year, he was hitting .266/.338/.336 with two home runs, 12 RBI and a .674 OPS. However, the Yankees didn't feel comfortable with him playing third base.
If the Royals add him, they could use him as a designated hitter, and perhaps a change of scenery could help the three-time All-Star rediscover his stroke as the rest of the 2025 season plays out.
We'll see if the Royals show interest.
