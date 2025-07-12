Royals Predicted To Select Two-Way Star With First Draft Pick
The Kansas City Royals have had a very inconsistent 2025 season. They overcame an 8-14 start, only to fall back below .500 in the month of June.
They are now 46-49 and 13 games back in the American League Central. They'll look to bounce back in the second half and shoot for a Wild Card spot.
However, with the first half drawing to a close, the main focus for most teams is on the upcoming draft, which takes place Sunday night.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently put together his own mock draft, predicting which players each team will select in the first round. Reuter predicts that the Royals will select two-way stay Josh Hammond from Wesleyan Christian Academy in North Carolina.
"With some of the best raw power in the draft class, Josh Hammond could go as high as the mid-teens, and it might take an above-slot deal to get him signed if he is still on the board at this point. Sounds like the perfect target for a Royals team with a glaring need for more impact bats down on the farm," Reuter wrote.
Hammond certainly has a bright future ahead of him. He is predicted to be drafted as a third baseman.
Reuter even compared Hammond to veteran slugger Justin Turner.
Kansas City has the 23rd pick in this year's draft. It will certainly be interesting to see where Hammond ends up being picked. But with the Royals lacking impact bats, he could be a perfect fit.
More MLB: Royals Tie Yankees, Mets, 3 Others With Fourth All-Star Representative