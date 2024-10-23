Royals Could Target Veteran Mariners Infielder To Bolster Offense
The Kansas City Royals had an interesting season, winning 86 games and securing a Wild Card spot. However, after defeating the Baltimore Orioles in the first round, they fell in the ALDS to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees.
Now, the focus shifts to the offseason. They'll need some offense, as beyond AL MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr., there isn't much firepower.
Adam Frazier served as the team's second baseman in 2024, but he'll be a free agent and likely won't be back in 2025.
If the Royals are looking for a second baseman, perhaps they could look into Jorge Polanco of the Seattle Mariners.
There are two ways this can work. Perhaps the Mariners can pick up Polanco's club option for 2025 and the Royals could acquire him in a trade. It's also possible that Seattle declines the option, and he hits free agency.
If the second scenario comes to pass, Polanco's projected average annual value sits at $13.7 million on Spotrac, which projects that if he is a free agent, he'll receive a four-year deal close to $55 million.
$13.7 million per year shouldn't be a problem, even for the small-market Royals. After all, they did pay Michael Wacha $16 million this season. But if he is not a free agent, he might command a decent return in terms of a trade package, even with his contract set to expire soon.
It will be interesting to see if Kansas City attempts to bring Polanco in.
